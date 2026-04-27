video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005082" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Master Sgt. Larkesha Davis, the Organizational Developer for Headquarters, United States Army Reserve Careers Group (USARCG), facilitates a specialized block of instruction during the Command Career Counselor Course at the U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College, Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 1, 2026. Davis’s curriculum focuses on elevating the leadership capabilities of senior career counselors to improve mission readiness across the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)