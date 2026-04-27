Master Sgt. Larkesha Davis, the Organizational Developer for Headquarters, United States Army Reserve Careers Group (USARCG), facilitates a specialized block of instruction during the Command Career Counselor Course at the U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College, Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 1, 2026. Davis’s curriculum focuses on elevating the leadership capabilities of senior career counselors to improve mission readiness across the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 09:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005082
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-OQ489-1395
|Filename:
|DOD_111674560
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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