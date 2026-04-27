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    Command Career Counselor Course

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    Master Sgt. Larkesha Davis, the Organizational Developer for Headquarters, United States Army Reserve Careers Group (USARCG), facilitates a specialized block of instruction during the Command Career Counselor Course at the U.S. Army Recruiting and Retention College, Fort Knox, Kentucky, May 1, 2026. Davis’s curriculum focuses on elevating the leadership capabilities of senior career counselors to improve mission readiness across the Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 09:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005082
    VIRIN: 260501-A-OQ489-1395
    Filename: DOD_111674560
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, Command Career Counselor Course, by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    course completion
    Fort Knox (KY)
    ARCG HHC
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group
    Army photo
    arcg-hhc

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