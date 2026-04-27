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    Final Culmination Video Combined Resolve 26-07

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    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    05.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Mcdonald and Lt. Col. Olha Vandergriff

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Final Culmination Video Combined Resolve 26-07. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 08:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005080
    VIRIN: 260503-A-PW424-8113
    Filename: DOD_111674530
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Final Culmination Video Combined Resolve 26-07, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald and LTC Olha Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    7ATC, JMRC, CombinedResolve, StrongerTogether

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