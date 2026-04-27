Final Culmination Video Combined Resolve 26-07. JMRC's Combat Training Center rotations like Combined Resolve drive unrivaled innovation and readiness in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 08:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005080
|VIRIN:
|260503-A-PW424-8113
|Filename:
|DOD_111674530
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Final Culmination Video Combined Resolve 26-07, by SGT Joseph Mcdonald and LTC Olha Vandergriff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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