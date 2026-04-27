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    Combined Best Squad Competition The LayOut

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    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2026

    Video by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the "Best Squad" competition layout at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 22, 2026. The competition tests the readiness and cohesion of the unit, evaluating squads on technical and tactical proficiency through a series of rigorous physical and mental challenges. (U.S. Army Reserve video By Sgt. Najee TateMilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 08:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005079
    VIRIN: 260322-A-OQ489-2872
    Filename: DOD_111674507
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Combined Best Squad Competition The LayOut, by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Fort Knox (KY)
    ARCG HHC
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group
    BestSquad Competition
    BestSquad2026

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