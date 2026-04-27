Combined Best Squad Competition The LayOut

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005079" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the "Best Squad" competition layout at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 22, 2026. The competition tests the readiness and cohesion of the unit, evaluating squads on technical and tactical proficiency through a series of rigorous physical and mental challenges. (U.S. Army Reserve video By Sgt. Najee TateMilton)