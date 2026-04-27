Combined Best Squad Competition The LayOut

U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the "Best Squad" competition layout at Fort Knox, Kentucky, March 22, 2026. The competition tests the readiness and cohesion of the unit, evaluating squads on technical and tactical proficiency through a series of rigorous physical and mental challenges. (U.S. Army Reserve video By Sgt. Najee TateMilton)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 08:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005079
|VIRIN:
|260322-A-OQ489-2872
|Filename:
|DOD_111674507
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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