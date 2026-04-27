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    Eighth Army Kicks Off Best Squad Competition with In-Processing

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army complete in-processing for the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition on May 3, 2026. The squads represent different Eighth Army units and are tested through physically and mentally demanding events. Competitors received a general briefing and overview of the competition, took team photos and filled out their Army Fitness Test cards in preparation for tomorrow’s events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 08:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005074
    VIRIN: 260503-A-KB025-5859
    Filename: DOD_111674472
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: KR

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    This work, Eighth Army Kicks Off Best Squad Competition with In-Processing, by SGT Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    in-processing
    readiness
    Best Squad
    INDOPACOM
    U.S. Army
    South Korea

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