Eighth Army Kicks Off Best Squad Competition with In-Processing

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army complete in-processing for the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition on May 3, 2026. The squads represent different Eighth Army units and are tested through physically and mentally demanding events. Competitors received a general briefing and overview of the competition, took team photos and filled out their Army Fitness Test cards in preparation for tomorrow’s events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 08:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005074
|VIRIN:
|260503-A-KB025-5859
|Filename:
|DOD_111674472
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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