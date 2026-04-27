Eighth Army Kicks Off Best Squad Competition with In-Processing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005074" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Eighth Army complete in-processing for the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition on May 3, 2026. The squads represent different Eighth Army units and are tested through physically and mentally demanding events. Competitors received a general briefing and overview of the competition, took team photos and filled out their Army Fitness Test cards in preparation for tomorrow’s events. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)