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    (B-Roll) Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026

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    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.02.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Garcia 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosted Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, May 3, 2026. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Garcia

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 07:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005069
    VIRIN: 260503-M-IC427-1001
    Filename: DOD_111674385
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    TAGS

    FD26, Friendship Day, U.S.-Japan Alliance, Bilateral, Friendship, Cooperation

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