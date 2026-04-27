(B-Roll) Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2026

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni hosted Friendship Day at MCAS Iwakuni, May 3, 2026. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Garcia
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 07:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005069
|VIRIN:
|260503-M-IC427-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111674385
|Length:
|00:05:31
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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