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    165th Airlift Wing showcases readiness capabilities in deployment exercise

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    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Selena Acosta 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, participate in a readiness training exercise at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, April 30 - May 3, 2026. This exercise involved the simulated deployment of units from across the installation to validate their readiness to mobilize and sustain operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Selena Acosta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 07:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005067
    VIRIN: 260110-Z-QK154-1001
    Filename: DOD_111674380
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

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    This work, 165th Airlift Wing showcases readiness capabilities in deployment exercise, by SrA Selena Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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