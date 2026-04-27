U.S. Airmen assigned to the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, participate in a readiness training exercise at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia, April 30 - May 3, 2026. This exercise involved the simulated deployment of units from across the installation to validate their readiness to mobilize and sustain operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Selena Acosta)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 07:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005067
|VIRIN:
|260110-Z-QK154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111674380
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 165th Airlift Wing showcases readiness capabilities in deployment exercise, by SrA Selena Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.