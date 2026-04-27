Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - 8 Mile Ruck

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005061" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a 8 mile ruck during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 02, 2026. The event tests participants’ endurance, resilience, and ability to move under load while maintaining mission effectiveness in physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)