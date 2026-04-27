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    Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: U.S Soldiers and Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Forces soldiers ruck rafting in jungle school

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 25th Infantry Division and Armed Forces of the Philippines special forces soldiers conduct a ruck rafting class and exam during Jungle Operations Training Course as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 06:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005060
    VIRIN: 260430-A-BK800-6805
    Filename: DOD_111674257
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

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    This work, Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: U.S Soldiers and Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Forces soldiers ruck rafting in jungle school, by SGT Rayonne Bissant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    interoperability
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026
    Philipinnes

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