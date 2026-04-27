Balikatan 2026 B-Roll: U.S Soldiers and Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Forces soldiers ruck rafting in jungle school

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 25th Infantry Division and Armed Forces of the Philippines special forces soldiers conduct a ruck rafting class and exam during Jungle Operations Training Course as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, April 30, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 06:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005060
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-BK800-6805
|Filename:
|DOD_111674257
|Length:
|00:06:47
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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