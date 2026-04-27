Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepare for Project FlyTrap 5.0 at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 1, 2026. FlyTrap is a multinational exercise intended to increase cohesive integration among different intelligence, fire and protection systems to combat evolving drone threats. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 05:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005057
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-NS115-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111674216
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Project FlyTrap 5.0 preparation begins at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, by SGT Nicodemus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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