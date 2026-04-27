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    Project FlyTrap 5.0 preparation begins at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania

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    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepare for Project FlyTrap 5.0 at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 1, 2026. FlyTrap is a multinational exercise intended to increase cohesive integration among different intelligence, fire and protection systems to combat evolving drone threats. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 05:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005057
    VIRIN: 260501-A-NS115-2001
    Filename: DOD_111674216
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Project FlyTrap 5.0 preparation begins at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, by SGT Nicodemus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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