Competitors Tackle the Leadership Reaction Course During PLFTRC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005056" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Multinational competitors complete a series of obstacles at the Leadership Reaction Course on the opening day of the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 2, 2026. The course was one several exercises testing the physical endurance and teamwork among participating partner and allied nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)