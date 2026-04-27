Competitors Tackle the Leadership Reaction Course During PLFTRC

Multinational competitors complete a series of obstacles at the Leadership Reaction Course on the opening day of the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 2, 2026. The course was one several exercises testing the physical endurance and teamwork among participating partner and allied nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 05:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005056
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-EL715-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111674171
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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