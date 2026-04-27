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    Competitors Tackle the Leadership Reaction Course During PLFTRC

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    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Multinational competitors complete a series of obstacles at the Leadership Reaction Course on the opening day of the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 2, 2026. The course was one several exercises testing the physical endurance and teamwork among participating partner and allied nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 05:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005056
    VIRIN: 260502-A-EL715-3001
    Filename: DOD_111674171
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Competitors Tackle the Leadership Reaction Course During PLFTRC, by SGT Joseph Liggio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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