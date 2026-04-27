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    Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - 8 Mile Ruck

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    UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jose Nunez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a 8 mile ruck during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 02, 2026. The event tests participants’ endurance, resilience, and ability to move under load while maintaining mission effectiveness in physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jose Nunez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 05:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005055
    VIRIN: 260503-A-QQ238-4421
    Filename: DOD_111674170
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

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    This work, Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - 8 Mile Ruck, by PFC Jose Nunez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Indo-Pacific
    Hawaii
    Partner & Allies
    PLFTRC

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