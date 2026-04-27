Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - 8 Mile Ruck

Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region receive a safety briefing for the 8 mile ruck during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 02, 2026. The event tests participants’ endurance, resilience, and ability to move under load while maintaining mission effectiveness in physically demanding conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 05:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005054
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-RD715-7458
|Filename:
|DOD_111674161
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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