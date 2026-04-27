T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

U.S. Army Soldiers arrive at the airport in Alexandria, Louisiana to compete in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition conducted at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 2, 2026. Eleven teams from across the command will compete in the T2COM Best Squad Competition from May 4-6, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Cory Long)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 00:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005049
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-BM801-1092
|Filename:
|DOD_111674129
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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