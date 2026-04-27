(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balakatan 2026: U.S. National Anthem - with Medical Footage

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    18th Theater Medical Command

    A graphic video with the medical footage and the U.S. National Anthem.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 00:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1005048
    VIRIN: 260503-A-XH946-1237
    PIN: 100000
    Filename: DOD_111674118
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balakatan 2026: U.S. National Anthem - with Medical Footage, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    balakatan 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video