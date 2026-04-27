A graphic video with the medical footage and the U.S. National Anthem.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 00:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1005048
|VIRIN:
|260503-A-XH946-1237
|PIN:
|100000
|Filename:
|DOD_111674118
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balakatan 2026: U.S. National Anthem - with Medical Footage, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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