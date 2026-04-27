Multinational Soldiers Kick Off PLFRTC With Jungle 10K

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005047" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Multinational competitors from across the Indo-Pacific kick off the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) with a 10-kiometer race through the jungle on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 2, 2026. The inaugural PLFTRC brought warfighters from nine nations together to to enhance joint readiness and partner capacity in the U.S. Army Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)