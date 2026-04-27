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    Multinational Soldiers Kick Off PLFRTC With Jungle 10K

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    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Multinational competitors from across the Indo-Pacific kick off the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) with a 10-kiometer race through the jungle on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 2, 2026. The inaugural PLFTRC brought warfighters from nine nations together to to enhance joint readiness and partner capacity in the U.S. Army Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 23:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005047
    VIRIN: 260502-A-EL715-2001
    Filename: DOD_111674117
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Multinational Soldiers Kick Off PLFRTC With Jungle 10K, by SGT Joseph Liggio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USARPAC
    foot race
    stronger together
    Department of War
    PLFTRC
    Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge

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