Multinational Soldiers Kick Off PLFRTC With Jungle 10K

Multinational competitors from across the Indo-Pacific kick off the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC) with a 10-kiometer race through the jungle on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 2, 2026. The inaugural PLFTRC brought warfighters from nine nations together to to enhance joint readiness and partner capacity in the U.S. Army Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joseph Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 23:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005047
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-EL715-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111674117
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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