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    Allied and Partner Forces Conduct Jungle 10k and Obstacle Course at Schofield Barracks

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Spc. Jaidyn Moore 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region Conduct a Jungle 10k and Obstacle Course during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 2, 2026. The PLFTRC is USARPAC's inaugural international team competition, building interoperability while establishing a new standard for multinational cooperation in the Indo\-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jaidyn Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 23:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005046
    VIRIN: 260503-A-YI872-4335
    Filename: DOD_111674080
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    Schofield Army Barracks
    Hawaii
    PLFTRC

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