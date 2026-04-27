Allied and Partner Forces Conduct Jungle 10k and Obstacle Course at Schofield Barracks

Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region Conduct a Jungle 10k and Obstacle Course during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 2, 2026. The PLFTRC is USARPAC's inaugural international team competition, building interoperability while establishing a new standard for multinational cooperation in the Indo\-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jaidyn Moore)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 23:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005045
|VIRIN:
|260503-A-YI872-8987
|Filename:
|DOD_111674076
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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