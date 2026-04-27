Allied and Partner Forces Conduct Jungle 10k and Obstacle Course at Schofield Barracks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005045" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region Conduct a Jungle 10k and Obstacle Course during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 2, 2026. The PLFTRC is USARPAC's inaugural international team competition, building interoperability while establishing a new standard for multinational cooperation in the Indo\-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jaidyn Moore)