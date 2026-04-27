2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

Soldiers assigned to the Sustainment Center of Excellence arrive at the Alexandria International airport to compete in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 2, 2026. Eleven teams will compete in the T2COM Best Squad Competition from May 4-6, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nina Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 21:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005043
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-GG554-1017
|Filename:
|DOD_111674045
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|FORT POLK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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