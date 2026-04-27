(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT POLK, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Spc. Nina Cortez 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    Soldiers assigned to the Sustainment Center of Excellence arrive at the Alexandria International airport to compete in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 2, 2026. Eleven teams will compete in the T2COM Best Squad Competition from May 4-6, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nina Cortez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 21:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005043
    VIRIN: 260502-A-GG554-1017
    Filename: DOD_111674045
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT POLK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition, by SPC Nina Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    T2COMBSC26 BestSquad BestofUSArmy JRTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video