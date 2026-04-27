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    Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait

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    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Two U.S. Army UH-60 Back Hawk crews assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade deploy multiple Sofar Ocean Spotters while flying over open water as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 over the Luzon Strait, Philippines, April 28, 2026. The Sofar Spotter is a modular, ruggedized, solar-powered sensing buoy designed for rapid deployment that delivers real-time environmental data. It measures waves, temperature, wind, and barometric pressure. The data provided informs critical decisions within the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment by enabling the operational commander to assess where assets can operate most effectively in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 21:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005042
    VIRIN: 260428-A-XD912-9112
    Filename: DOD_111674042
    Length: 00:07:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait, by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Philippines
    BK26
    Sofar Ocean

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