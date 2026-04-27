Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber deploys Sofar Ocean Spotters over Luzon Strait

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005042" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two U.S. Army UH-60 Back Hawk crews assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade deploy multiple Sofar Ocean Spotters while flying over open water as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 over the Luzon Strait, Philippines, April 28, 2026. The Sofar Spotter is a modular, ruggedized, solar-powered sensing buoy designed for rapid deployment that delivers real-time environmental data. It measures waves, temperature, wind, and barometric pressure. The data provided informs critical decisions within the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment by enabling the operational commander to assess where assets can operate most effectively in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)