The Great Texas Airshow returned to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph May 2- 3, 2026, featuring U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and U.S. Army Parachute Team, “Golden Knights.” This year’s theme was "Let Freedom Roar; Honoring 250 Years." In addition to the Thunderbirds and Golden Knights, other military acts included demonstration teams for the C-17 Globemaster III and the F-22 Raptor. The event also featured static displays and support from all branches of the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Richard Kaulfers)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 21:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005041
|VIRIN:
|260502-F-DO473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111674039
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026, by Richard Kaulfers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.