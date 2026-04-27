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    The Great Texas Airshow 2026

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    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Richard Kaulfers 

    502d Air Base Wing

    The Great Texas Airshow returned to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph May 2- 3, 2026, featuring U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” and U.S. Army Parachute Team, “Golden Knights.” This year’s theme was "Let Freedom Roar; Honoring 250 Years." In addition to the Thunderbirds and Golden Knights, other military acts included demonstration teams for the C-17 Globemaster III and the F-22 Raptor. The event also featured static displays and support from all branches of the military. (U.S. Air Force video by Richard Kaulfers)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005041
    VIRIN: 260502-F-DO473-1001
    Filename: DOD_111674039
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US

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    This work, The Great Texas Airshow 2026, by Richard Kaulfers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Education and Training Command
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    Great Texas Airshow
    Honoring 250 Years
    Let Freedom Roar

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