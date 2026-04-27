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    2026 USARPAC Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge: Jungle 10 kilometer race B-roll

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a 10 kilometer race through the jungle on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 2, 2026. The 10k had the competing teams maneuver through the jungle, traversing varying terrain, and complete an obstacle course as a squad. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 23:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005040
    VIRIN: 260503-A-JU985-1292
    Filename: DOD_111674030
    Length: 00:07:07
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 USARPAC Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge: Jungle 10 kilometer race B-roll, by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Jungle
    10K
    obstacle course
    PLFTRC

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