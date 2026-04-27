2026 USARPAC Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge: Jungle 10 kilometer race B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005040" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a 10 kilometer race through the jungle on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 2, 2026. The 10k had the competing teams maneuver through the jungle, traversing varying terrain, and complete an obstacle course as a squad. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)