Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a 10 kilometer race through the jungle on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 2, 2026. The 10k had the competing teams maneuver through the jungle, traversing varying terrain, and complete an obstacle course as a squad. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 23:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005040
|VIRIN:
|260503-A-JU985-1292
|Filename:
|DOD_111674030
|Length:
|00:07:07
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 USARPAC Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge: Jungle 10 kilometer race B-roll, by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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