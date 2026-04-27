T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

Soldiers assigned to the Sustainment Center of Excellence arrive at Alexandria International Airport, Louisiana to compete in the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition on May 2, 2026. Eleven teams will compete in the T2COM Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk from May 4-6, 2026 . (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 20:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005039
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-YY901-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111674008
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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