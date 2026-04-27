Soldiers from the 7th Mission Support Command laced up their cleats this weekend for a friendly soccer match in a local German sports club tournament. These moments on the pitch go beyond the game — they're how we build lasting connections with the communities that host us here in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 17:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1005028
|VIRIN:
|260425-A-NV630-8760
|Filename:
|DOD_111673816
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|MEHLINGEN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, German-American Spring Cup, by LTC William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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