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    German-American Spring Cup

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    MEHLINGEN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.24.2026

    Video by Lt. Col. William Wratee 

    7th Mission Support Command

    Soldiers from the 7th Mission Support Command laced up their cleats this weekend for a friendly soccer match in a local German sports club tournament. These moments on the pitch go beyond the game — they're how we build lasting connections with the communities that host us here in Europe.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 17:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005028
    VIRIN: 260425-A-NV630-8760
    Filename: DOD_111673816
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: MEHLINGEN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, German-American Spring Cup, by LTC William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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