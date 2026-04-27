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    Adapting and Integrating Aviation

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    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    CW2 Clark discusses adapting UAS into the overall Aviation scheme of maneuver at JMRC.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 17:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1005027
    VIRIN: 260430-A-ET561-4246
    Filename: DOD_111673808
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adapting and Integrating Aviation, by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CombinedResolve, StrongerTogether, 7ATC, JMRC, Hohenfels

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