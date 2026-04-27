Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: MEDEVAC and Improvised Medical Techniques

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005023" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. military and Panamanian security institutional personnel participate in a medical evacuation exercise and practice improvised medical techniques during the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, April 30, 2026. The training brings together U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions in a combined environment designed to strengthen interoperability and reinforce the enduring security partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)