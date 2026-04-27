Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: MEDEVAC and Improvised Medical Techniques

U.S. military and Panamanian security institutional personnel participate in a medical evacuation exercise and practice improvised medical techniques during the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, April 30, 2026. The training brings together U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions in a combined environment designed to strengthen interoperability and reinforce the enduring security partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 14:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005023
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-DL184-5879
|Filename:
|DOD_111673565
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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