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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: MEDEVAC and Improvised Medical Techniques

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    AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PANAMA

    04.30.2026

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. military and Panamanian security institutional personnel participate in a medical evacuation exercise and practice improvised medical techniques during the Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, April 30, 2026. The training brings together U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions in a combined environment designed to strengthen interoperability and reinforce the enduring security partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1005023
    VIRIN: 260430-A-DL184-5879
    Filename: DOD_111673565
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: AERONAVAL BASE CRISTóBAL COLóN, PA

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    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: MEDEVAC and Improvised Medical Techniques, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)
    partnership
    Panama
    interoperability
    JSCG-P
    JOTC-P

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