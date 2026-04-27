Interview: US Air Force Lt. Col. Michelle Law-Gordon, Chaplain, talks the importance of spiritual readiness during African Lion 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005015" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michelle Law-Gordon, Chaplain, an individual mobilization augmentee to the deputy command chaplain with U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa, speaks about her role and the importance of spiritual readiness during African Lion 26 at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 28, 2026. The Chaplain Corps provides comprehensive pastoral care, spiritual resilience and confidential counseling to service members during AL26.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)