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    Interview: US Army Brig. Gen. Daniel L. Cederman discusses the importance of African Lion 26

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    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    04.28.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Daniel L. Cederman, deputy commanding general - reserve, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), speaks about African Lion 26 at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 28, 2026. The exercise leveraged Africa's unrivaled operational complexity to build combat-ready forces and increase operational independence, ensuring regional security through shared knowledge and a unified stand against common threats.

    AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 16:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1005010
    VIRIN: 260428-F-UM994-7750
    Filename: DOD_111673245
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: AGADIR, MA

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    This work, Interview: US Army Brig. Gen. Daniel L. Cederman discusses the importance of African Lion 26, by A1C Alexandra Dale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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