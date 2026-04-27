Interview: US Army Brig. Gen. Daniel L. Cederman discusses the importance of African Lion 26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1005010" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Daniel L. Cederman, deputy commanding general - reserve, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), speaks about African Lion 26 at Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco, April 28, 2026. The exercise leveraged Africa's unrivaled operational complexity to build combat-ready forces and increase operational independence, ensuring regional security through shared knowledge and a unified stand against common threats.



AL26 is U.S. Africa Command's largest annual joint exercise, designed to strengthen collective security capabilities of the U.S., African nations and global allies. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) from April 20 to May 8, 2026, and hosted in Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, AL26 involves over 5,600 personnel from more than 40 nations, using innovation to drive partner-led regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale)