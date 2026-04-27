U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing and Soldiers assigned to 25th Infantry Division airlift two U.S. Army High Mobility Artillery Rockery Systems by U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Clark Air Base to Laoag, Philippines, in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026, April 28, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 09:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1005000
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-BO786-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111672922
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 25ID airlift two HIMARS to Laoag, Philippines, by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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