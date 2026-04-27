U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing and U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Division airlift a U.S. Marine Corps Navy Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System by U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Lal-lo to Basco, Philippines, in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 09:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004998
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-BO786-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111672920
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 3rd MD airlift NMESIS to Basco, Philippines, by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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