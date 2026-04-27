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    Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 3rd MD airlift MCV to Basco, Philippines

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    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing and U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Marine Division airlift a U.S. Marine Corps Mobile Command Vehicle by U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from Lal-lo to Basco, Philippines, in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 09:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004997
    VIRIN: 260427-F-BO786-2002
    Filename: DOD_111672917
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, 3rd MD airlift MCV to Basco, Philippines, by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan, Balikatan 2026, BK26, FriendsPartnersAllies

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