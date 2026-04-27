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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers and Armed Forces of Philippines conduct Jungle Training (B-Roll)

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    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.24.2026

    Video by Spc. Kyle Kimble 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 95th Combat Engineer Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade and Philippines Special Forces conduct jungle training during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video bySpc. Kyle Kimble)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 05:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004981
    VIRIN: 260425-A-RE759-1001
    Filename: DOD_111672673
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers and Armed Forces of Philippines conduct Jungle Training (B-Roll), by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan
    Jungle Training
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    U.S. Army
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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