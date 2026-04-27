U.S. Soldiers assigned to 95th Combat Engineer Company, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade and Philippines Special Forces conduct jungle training during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video bySpc. Kyle Kimble)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 05:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004981
|VIRIN:
|260425-A-RE759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111672673
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Soldiers and Armed Forces of Philippines conduct Jungle Training (B-Roll), by SPC Kyle Kimble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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