Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepare for the force-on-force training iteration of Project FlyTrap 5.0 at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 1, 2026. The exercise is part of V Corps' broader effort to bridge the gap between laboratory innovation and field-ready solutions for Soldiers on the front line. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 06:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1004980
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-ZT835-6253
|Filename:
|DOD_111672672
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Preparation for Project FlyTrap 5.0 SM REEL, by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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