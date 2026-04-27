Preparation for Project FlyTrap 5.0 SM REEL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004980" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepare for the force-on-force training iteration of Project FlyTrap 5.0 at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 1, 2026. The exercise is part of V Corps' broader effort to bridge the gap between laboratory innovation and field-ready solutions for Soldiers on the front line. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott)