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    Preparation for Project FlyTrap 5.0 SM REEL

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    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepare for the force-on-force training iteration of Project FlyTrap 5.0 at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, May 1, 2026. The exercise is part of V Corps' broader effort to bridge the gap between laboratory innovation and field-ready solutions for Soldiers on the front line. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Max Elliott)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 06:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1004980
    VIRIN: 260501-A-ZT835-6253
    Filename: DOD_111672672
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: PABRADE, LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Preparation for Project FlyTrap 5.0 SM REEL, by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VCorps, SaberStrike, Sword26, StrongerTogether, EuropeAfricaInnovation

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