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    Balikatan 2026: 25th ID medics are trained on blood transfusions by 848th FRSD before a live fire exercise in the Philippines

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    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 848th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment show 25th Infantry Division medics how to complete a blood transfusion using the Belmont Rapid Infuser before a live fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 05:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004979
    VIRIN: 260429-A-CK914-2908
    Filename: DOD_111672653
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID medics are trained on blood transfusions by 848th FRSD before a live fire exercise in the Philippines, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    25thID
    FriendsAlliesPartners
    Interoperability
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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