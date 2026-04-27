U.S. Soldiers assigned to 848th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment show 25th Infantry Division medics how to complete a blood transfusion using the Belmont Rapid Infuser before a live fire exercise as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Laoag City, Philippines, April 29, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hunter Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 05:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004979
|VIRIN:
|260429-A-CK914-2908
|Filename:
|DOD_111672653
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|LAOAG, LUZON, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: 25th ID medics are trained on blood transfusions by 848th FRSD before a live fire exercise in the Philippines, by SPC Hunter Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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