Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - Land Navigation Familiarization

Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a land navigation course during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Lighting Academy, Wahiawa, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. This familiarization allows participants’ ability to navigate unfamiliar terrain using a map, compass, and terrain association. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 04:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004973
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-RD715-3457
|Filename:
|DOD_111672595
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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