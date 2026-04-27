(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - Land Navigation Familiarization

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WAHIAWA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a land navigation course during the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Lighting Academy, Wahiawa, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. This familiarization allows participants’ ability to navigate unfamiliar terrain using a map, compass, and terrain association. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Qishaunia Hawkins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004973
    VIRIN: 260502-A-RD715-3457
    Filename: DOD_111672595
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: WAHIAWA, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge - Land Navigation Familiarization, by SGT Qishaunia Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Indo-Pacific
    Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM)
    Hawaii
    PLFTRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video