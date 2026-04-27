2026 USARPAC Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge: Jungle Familiarization

Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a rope tying class during jungle familiarization training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. U.S. Army Pacific hosted teams from nine countries during the inaugural Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge, which included a week of acclimatization, familiarization, and training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 04:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004972
|VIRIN:
|260502-A-JU985-9512
|Filename:
|DOD_111672578
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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