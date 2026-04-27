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    2026 USARPAC Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge: Land Navigation

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a land navigation class during jungle familiarization training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. U.S. Army Pacific hosted teams from nine countries during the inaugural Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge, which included a week of acclimatization, familiarization, and training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004971
    VIRIN: 260502-A-JU985-2402
    Filename: DOD_111672575
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    This work, 2026 USARPAC Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge: Land Navigation, by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    jungle
    Land Naviagation
    PLFTRC

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