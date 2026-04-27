2026 USARPAC Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge: Land Navigation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004971" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Multinational Soldiers from across the Indo-Pacific region conduct a land navigation class during jungle familiarization training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. U.S. Army Pacific hosted teams from nine countries during the inaugural Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge, which included a week of acclimatization, familiarization, and training. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)