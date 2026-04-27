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    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle 5K and Water Purification

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    PANAMA

    04.29.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    U.S. military and Panamanian security institution members conduct a jungle 5K followed by water purification training during the Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama, April 29, 2026. The training focuses on essential survival skills in a jungle environment while strengthening partnership between U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 00:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004970
    VIRIN: 260430-A-CM201-5994
    Filename: DOD_111672515
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle 5K and Water Purification, by SGT Nirak Manuel Garcia Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Interoberability
    partnership
    Panama
    JSCG-P
    JOTC-P
    ASCG-P

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