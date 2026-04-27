Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle 5K and Water Purification

U.S. military and Panamanian security institution members conduct a jungle 5K followed by water purification training during the Jungle Operations Training Course in Panama, April 29, 2026. The training focuses on essential survival skills in a jungle environment while strengthening partnership between U.S. military personnel and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nirak Garcia Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 00:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004970
|VIRIN:
|260430-A-CM201-5994
|Filename:
|DOD_111672515
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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