video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004968" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers get practice tying knots and land navigation to become familiarized with the jungle for the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. This squad-level training event is to strengthen interoperability alongside allied and partner forces, advance tactical skills and operational capabilities and practices.