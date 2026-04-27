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    Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge

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    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Pvt. Parker Phillips 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers get practice tying knots and land navigation to become familiarized with the jungle for the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. This squad-level training event is to strengthen interoperability alongside allied and partner forces, advance tactical skills and operational capabilities and practices.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004968
    VIRIN: 260501-A-SR218-1001
    Filename: DOD_111672473
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge, by PV2 Parker Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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