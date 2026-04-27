Soldiers get practice tying knots and land navigation to become familiarized with the jungle for the Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 1, 2026. This squad-level training event is to strengthen interoperability alongside allied and partner forces, advance tactical skills and operational capabilities and practices.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 04:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004968
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-SR218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111672473
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge, by PV2 Parker Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.