U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing and U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 download fuel from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a Specialized Fueling Operation in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026, in Basco, Philippines, April 22, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 23:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004967
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-BO786-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111672452
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Balikatan 2026: 317th AW, MWSS-371 perform SFO in Basco, Philippines, by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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