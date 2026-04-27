Balikatan 2026: 317th AW leadership observes SFO at Lal-lo

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing and U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 371 perform a Specialized Fueling Operation to download fuel in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026, in Lal-lo, Philippines, April 25, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 23:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004964
|VIRIN:
|260425-F-BO786-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111672431
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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