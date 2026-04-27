Support cadre survey lanes and obstacles for the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 1, 2026. Scheduled May 4-6, the annual competition will challenge participants' endurance, resilience and tactical mastery. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nina Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 20:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004953
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-GG554-1062
|Filename:
|DOD_111672217
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT POLK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition, by SPC Nina Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.