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    2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition

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    FORT POLK, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Spc. Nina Cortez 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    Support cadre survey lanes and obstacles for the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition, Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 1, 2026. Scheduled May 4-6, the annual competition will challenge participants' endurance, resilience and tactical mastery. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nina Cortez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 20:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004953
    VIRIN: 260501-A-GG554-1062
    Filename: DOD_111672217
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: FORT POLK, US

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    This work, 2026 U.S. Army T2COM Best Squad Competition, by SPC Nina Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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