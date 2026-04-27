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    T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

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    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Sgt. Aaron Troutman 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Jaime Lopez, assigned to the Transformation and Training Command, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Noel Frey, assigned to the Joint Readiness Training Center Command, gives a lane validation brief for the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 1, 2026. The T2COM Best Squad Competition, scheduled for May 4-6, 2026, will challenge participants' endurance, resilience and tactical mastery. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 20:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004947
    VIRIN: 260501-A-NR779-2001
    Filename: DOD_111672162
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026, by SGT Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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