T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004947" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Jaime Lopez, assigned to the Transformation and Training Command, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Noel Frey, assigned to the Joint Readiness Training Center Command, gives a lane validation brief for the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 1, 2026. The T2COM Best Squad Competition, scheduled for May 4-6, 2026, will challenge participants' endurance, resilience and tactical mastery. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)