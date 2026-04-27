T2COM Best Squad Competition 2026

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Jaime Lopez, assigned to the Transformation and Training Command, and U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Noel Frey, assigned to the Joint Readiness Training Center Command, gives a lane validation brief for the U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 1, 2026. The T2COM Best Squad Competition, scheduled for May 4-6, 2026, will challenge participants' endurance, resilience and tactical mastery. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Aaron Troutman)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 20:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004947
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-NR779-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111672162
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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