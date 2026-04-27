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    DCSM Light Reflects on Leadership and Lessons Learned During Three-Year Tenure

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    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Light, former division command sergeant major of the 1st Armored Division, shares his perspective on leadership and lessons learned during his three-year tenure as the division’s senior enlisted leader. Light discusses the importance of discipline, investing in Soldiers and building cohesive teams to maintain readiness across the force. His insights highlight the critical role of noncommissioned officers in leading from the front and preparing formations for future operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 19:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1004936
    VIRIN: 260402-A-YG558-2989
    Filename: DOD_111672106
    Length: 00:11:58
    Location: US

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    This work, DCSM Light Reflects on Leadership and Lessons Learned During Three-Year Tenure, by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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