U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Light, former division command sergeant major of the 1st Armored Division, shares his perspective on leadership and lessons learned during his three-year tenure as the division’s senior enlisted leader. Light discusses the importance of discipline, investing in Soldiers and building cohesive teams to maintain readiness across the force. His insights highlight the critical role of noncommissioned officers in leading from the front and preparing formations for future operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 19:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1004936
|VIRIN:
|260402-A-YG558-2989
|Filename:
|DOD_111672106
|Length:
|00:11:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DCSM Light Reflects on Leadership and Lessons Learned During Three-Year Tenure, by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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