DCSM Light Reflects on Leadership and Lessons Learned During Three-Year Tenure

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004936" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Light, former division command sergeant major of the 1st Armored Division, shares his perspective on leadership and lessons learned during his three-year tenure as the division’s senior enlisted leader. Light discusses the importance of discipline, investing in Soldiers and building cohesive teams to maintain readiness across the force. His insights highlight the critical role of noncommissioned officers in leading from the front and preparing formations for future operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey)