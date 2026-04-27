California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing participates in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Training during Ready Airman Training hosted at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, California, April 28-30, 2026. Ready Airman Training replaces the legacy expeditionary “just-in-time” deployment training, establishing a baseline to prepare every Airmen for deployed and home station contingencies outside of their single Air Force Specialty Code, creating a more lethal and resilient force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright.)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 19:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004935
|VIRIN:
|260430-Z-CA329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111672104
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0), by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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