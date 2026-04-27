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    Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0)

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    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing participates in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Training during Ready Airman Training hosted at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, California, April 28-30, 2026. Ready Airman Training replaces the legacy expeditionary “just-in-time” deployment training, establishing a baseline to prepare every Airmen for deployed and home station contingencies outside of their single Air Force Specialty Code, creating a more lethal and resilient force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004935
    VIRIN: 260430-Z-CA329-1001
    Filename: DOD_111672104
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0), by TSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    RAT, Ready Airman Training, CBRN, 146 AW, threat response

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