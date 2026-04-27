Ready Airman Training (RAT 1.0)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004935" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing participates in Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Training during Ready Airman Training hosted at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, California, April 28-30, 2026. Ready Airman Training replaces the legacy expeditionary “just-in-time” deployment training, establishing a baseline to prepare every Airmen for deployed and home station contingencies outside of their single Air Force Specialty Code, creating a more lethal and resilient force. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Wright.)