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May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we’re breaking it down in a way that’s practical, real, and usable.

This month, we’re launching a 4-part video series focused on the TIPP method simple, science-backed techniques to help you reset in high-stress moments:

T – Temperature

I – Intense Exercise

P – Paced Breathing

P – Progressive Muscle Relaxation



Each week, we’ll highlight one skill and we’re starting with the first:



T – Temperature



In this video, behavioral health professionals from William Beaumont Army Medical Center explain how changing your body temperature can quickly help calm your system and bring you back under control.