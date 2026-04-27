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    Mental Health Awareness Month

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    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alon Humphrey 

    1st Armored Division

    May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we’re breaking it down in a way that’s practical, real, and usable.
    This month, we’re launching a 4-part video series focused on the TIPP method simple, science-backed techniques to help you reset in high-stress moments:
    T – Temperature
    I – Intense Exercise
    P – Paced Breathing
    P – Progressive Muscle Relaxation

    Each week, we’ll highlight one skill and we’re starting with the first:

    T – Temperature

    In this video, behavioral health professionals from William Beaumont Army Medical Center explain how changing your body temperature can quickly help calm your system and bring you back under control.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 19:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1004934
    VIRIN: 260402-A-YG558-3414
    Filename: DOD_111672086
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Awareness Month, by SFC Alon Humphrey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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