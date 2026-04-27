B-roll of the U.S. Air Force Academy to include buildings, statues, Falcon Stadium, Airmanship Programs, military field training
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 18:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004931
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-NH963-1342
|Filename:
|DOD_111672033
|Length:
|00:06:42
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force Academy B-Roll, by Jeff Troth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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