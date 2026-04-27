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    U.S. Air Force Academy B-Roll

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    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Jeff Troth 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    B-roll of the U.S. Air Force Academy to include buildings, statues, Falcon Stadium, Airmanship Programs, military field training

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 18:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004931
    VIRIN: 260501-F-NH963-1342
    Filename: DOD_111672033
    Length: 00:06:42
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy B-Roll, by Jeff Troth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USAFA
    Air Force Academy Air Force Base (AFB)
    air force
    airplane
    parachute
    Air Force Academy

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