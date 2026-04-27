Camp Lejeune Hosts STEM Day for Jacksonville High School and White Oak High School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004930" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Students and staff from White Oak High School and Jacksonville High School tour static displays during a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Day on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 1, 2026. The event gave students a hands-on look at how STEM skills directly support Marine Corps missions and modern military readiness. Interviews provided by students and Megan Fahy, school liaison officer, Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)