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    Camp Lejeune Hosts STEM Day for Jacksonville High School and White Oak High School

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    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Students and staff from White Oak High School and Jacksonville High School tour static displays during a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Day on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 1, 2026. The event gave students a hands-on look at how STEM skills directly support Marine Corps missions and modern military readiness. Interviews provided by students and Megan Fahy, school liaison officer, Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 18:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004930
    VIRIN: 260501-M-DR024-1001
    Filename: DOD_111672026
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, Camp Lejeune Hosts STEM Day for Jacksonville High School and White Oak High School, by Cpl Devaraja Renshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    STEM
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    students
    USMC

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