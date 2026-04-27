Students and staff from White Oak High School and Jacksonville High School tour static displays during a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Day on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 1, 2026. The event gave students a hands-on look at how STEM skills directly support Marine Corps missions and modern military readiness. Interviews provided by students and Megan Fahy, school liaison officer, Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Devaraja Renshaw)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 18:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004930
|VIRIN:
|260501-M-DR024-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111672026
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Camp Lejeune Hosts STEM Day for Jacksonville High School and White Oak High School, by Cpl Devaraja Renshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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