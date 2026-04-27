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    JMRC Falcon Aviation Team B-roll

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    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.30.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    The UH-72A Lakota crew during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, May 1, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 17:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004928
    VIRIN: 260501-A-ET561-5424
    Filename: DOD_111671970
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMRC Falcon Aviation Team B-roll, by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JMRC, 7ATC, CombinedResolve, StrongerTogether

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