JMRC Falcon Aviation Team B-roll

The UH-72A Lakota crew during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, May 1, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 17:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004928
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-ET561-5424
|Filename:
|DOD_111671970
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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