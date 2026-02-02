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    2026 T2COM lane validation briefing

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    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Video by Spc. Jesse Gonzales 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct lane validation in preparation for the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 1, 2026. Scheduled for May 4-6, the T2COM Best Squad Competition will challenge participant’s endurance, resilience, and tactical mastery.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 17:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1004924
    VIRIN: 260501-A-PF954-9632
    Filename: DOD_111671955
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US

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    This work, 2026 T2COM lane validation briefing, by SPC Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    JRTC
    BestSquad
    T2COMBSC26
    BestofUSArmy

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