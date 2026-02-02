2026 T2COM lane validation briefing

U.S. Army Soldiers conduct lane validation in preparation for the Transformation and Training Command (T2COM) Best Squad Competition at Fort Polk, Louisiana, May 1, 2026. Scheduled for May 4-6, the T2COM Best Squad Competition will challenge participant’s endurance, resilience, and tactical mastery.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 17:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1004924
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-PF954-9632
|Filename:
|DOD_111671955
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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