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    Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) Kit

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Video by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    The Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) is a safe, noninvasive screening tool that checks for hidden blood in your stool—a potential early indicator of colorectal cancer or precancerous polyps. Finding these signs early can make the disease much more treatable.

    This annual at-home test is an important first step in the screening process. If you are 45 or older, look for the FIT kit in your mail. Remember, a FIT kit helps your healthcare provider determine if a follow-up colonoscopy is necessary. Early detection through regular screening is a vital part of maintaining your health and mission readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 16:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1004923
    VIRIN: 260430-D-DO208-1001
    Filename: DOD_111671895
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) Kit, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    colorectal cancer screening
    FIT Kit
    Health & Readiness

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