Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) Kit

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Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1004923" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) is a safe, noninvasive screening tool that checks for hidden blood in your stool—a potential early indicator of colorectal cancer or precancerous polyps. Finding these signs early can make the disease much more treatable.



This annual at-home test is an important first step in the screening process. If you are 45 or older, look for the FIT kit in your mail. Remember, a FIT kit helps your healthcare provider determine if a follow-up colonoscopy is necessary. Early detection through regular screening is a vital part of maintaining your health and mission readiness.